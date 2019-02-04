Alberta's finance minister will host 2 town hall phone-ins ahead of 2019 budget

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci will host two telephone town halls meetings this week offering participants a chance to offer their views on the upcoming provincial budget.

The meetings will be held Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All Albertans with publicly listed land lines who are not on national or provincial do-not-call lists are supposed to automatically receive calls prior to one of the meetings, the government said Monday in a news release.

Residents north of Red Deer will be called Wednesday and those living in Red Deer and south will get the calls on Thursday.

Mobile users can sign up for a call or dial in shortly before the town halls begin, but everyone can listen and participate online.

Participants' comments will help frame decisions for Budget 2019, according to the government news release.

Albertans can continue to provide comments for the budget online until Feb. 10, the release said.

In a financial update in November, Ceci warned the gap between what Alberta gets for its oil and the world price is becoming critical.

He said while the province's deficit continues to shrink and revenues hold steady, the nose dive in the price for Alberta oil could hurt the province in the long term.