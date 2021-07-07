Alberta finance minister pushes salary rollback for nurses

Alberta's finance minister is aiming to roll back nurses' wages to help balance the province's finances.

The United Nurses of Alberta released a statement Tuesday that said employers are proposing a three per cent salary reduction as part of ongoing labour negotiations, on top of previous rollback asks like the end of semi-annual lump sum payments as well as reduced shift and weekend premiums.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a statement Tuesday evening that Alberta needed to get its finances back on track while praising the role of the province's nurses throughout the pandemic.

"The need to bring wages in line with other large provinces does not diminish our deep respect for the exceptional work and dedication of public sector workers," the statement said.

"It is simply reflective of our fiscal reality, and one that many sectors in the province have experienced."

Toews said the past 16 months have put considerable additional strain on the province's already high levels of debt and deficit. He said the government was hopeful Alberta Health Services and UNA will bargain in good faith to ensure health-care workers are treated fairly "while being respectful of the province's fiscal reality."

His statement says Alberta nurses make about 5.6 per cent more on average than comparable provinces.

UNA and provincial negotiators are set to meet again on Thursday.