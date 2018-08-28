Alberta's only NDP MP not seeking re-election in 2019

Edmonton Strathcona NDP MP Linda Duncan announced Tuesday she will not be running for re-election in 2019.

"I think I've done my bit," said Duncan. "I think it's time for somebody else to take the helm."

Duncan was first elected in 2008, then re-elected in 2011 and 2015. She is the only NDP MP in Alberta.

The next federal election is expected to take place in October 2019 and Duncan said she will continue to work hard representing her constituents until then.

The Alberta NDP and federal NDP have found themselves at odds over energy issues, particularly when it comes to pipelines.

Duncan's opinion about the ongoing pipeline debate is that it is up to the Liberal federal government to come up with an appropriate environmental plan.

"We're a national party and a huge number of our caucus is from B.C. and they're very concerned about their coasts," Duncan said Tuesday.

"It's not a case of being against the development of Alberta energy, it's a question of federal responsibility to deliver on a proper review process," she added.

Duncan was not definitive when asked if stepping away from politics means she will be retiring.

"Will I be able to turn a blind eye to issues I see happening? I've never been able to do that in my life and I am sure I will still be very active," Duncan said.

However, she is looking forward to spending more time with friends and family.

"I've spent a lot of my career away and you miss out."