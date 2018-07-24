Two Alberta fathers face exploitation charges related to their young daughters

Two Alberta fathers have been charged in relation to the sexual exploitation of two girls under four years old.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) child exploitation unit conducted two unrelated searches on July 19 in Edmonton and Sylvan Lake.

"The victims were allegedly being sexually offended by their fathers," ALERT said in a news release Tuesday.

In Sylvan Lake, a 37-year-old man was charged with incest, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

In Edmonton, a 29-year-old man was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of possession of child pornography, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

"These arrests have stopped the abuse but sadly the recovery process for these young girls will be long and difficult," Insp. Dave Brink, with the Internet Child Exploitation unit, said in the news release.

"Thankfully, we have excellent partners that provide enhanced victim support services."

The victims are receiving help from Edmonton's Zebra Child Protection Centre and from the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The names of the suspects are not being released to protect the identity of the victims.

ALERT is also asking anyone who has additional information about the cases or any cases related to child sexual exploitation to contact them.