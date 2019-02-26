Alberta father pleads guilty to 10 charges in 'monstrous' sex-abuse case

Warning: Details in this story are very disturbing

An Alberta man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his three daughters on a property near Evansburg showed no emotion as facts about the degrading and continuous abuse were read out in court on Tuesday.

But many others in the Edmonton courtroom appeared visibly disturbed while listening to the 17-page agreed statement of facts, which detailed years of incest, videotaped sexual assaults, and degrading sexual language directed toward the children.

The 42-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identities of his daughters. He wore an orange prison jumpsuit and spoke clearly when he said "guilty" in response to each of the 10 charges against him.

Abuse was 'monstrous'

Five years ago, the man, his wife, and their five children lived on a rented acreage in rural Alberta. When RCMP first searched the home after receiving a tip that children were being sexually abused, they found more than 30 improperly stored guns, including semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition.

The man appeared infatuated with military-style activities and, according to the agreed statement of facts, had taken a course in tactical training, guerilla warfare and firearms. He had also worked for a security company, where he had taken a firearms course.

For a time, the man's children were home schooled. Part of their program included "intense physical training, military-style drills and combat training that the accused developed for them," said the agreed statement of facts.

While his wife worked nights and weekends, the father was alone in the home with his children. According to the agreed statement of facts, he often took his middle daughter into his bedroom for "a nap," but would in fact sexually assault her.

That happened several times a week.

When that same daughter was a teenager, the man posted a photograph of her on a website where adults arranged to have sex. He communicated with several men to facilitate the sexual assault of his daughter, said the agreed statement of facts. That happened twice.

On another occasion, the father bound, blindfolded and gagged the girl, then put her in his vehicle and drove her to another location, where a stranger raped her. The father videotaped the encounter and referred to his daughter in sexually derogatory terms throughout the assault.

Pleads guilty to 10 charges

The father pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including the control and exploitation of a minor, incest, sexual assault, and sexual interference. He admitted to sexually assaulting another daughter, and was charged with inviting sexual touching in relation to his third daughter.

Sentencing arguments in the case aren't expected to be heard for several weeks. The man is currently being held at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

When police first announced charge in 2017, some officers said it was the most disturbing file they had ever dealt with.

One investigator called the man's crimes "monstrous to the family and to society at large."