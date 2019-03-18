Alberta man who sexually abused daughters claims his rights have been violated

An Alberta man who admits he sexually abused three of his daughters for years now alleges his constitutional rights have been violated while he has been in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The 43-year old pleaded guilty in February to 10 criminal charges, including the control and exploitation of a minor, incest, sexual assault and sexual interference.

The man cannot be named to protect the identities of his children.

His guilty pleas were accompanied by a 17-page agreed statement of facts that detailed years of incest, videotaped sexual assaults and degrading sexual language directed towards the children.

When police announced the charges in 2017, one investigator called the crimes "monstrous to the family and to society at large."

One daughter was procured for sex with strangers. On one occasion he bound, blindfolded and gagged the girl, then put her in his vehicle and drove her to another location, where a stranger raped her. The father videotaped the encounter.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin Monday in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench.

Now, through his lawyers, the man will try to prove he has been subjected to cruel and unusual punishment while in custody. He is asking the judge to stay his convictions or consider a possible reduction in sentence.

According to an application filed with the court, the man alleges he has been subjected to "excrement bombings" and repeated harassment while in custody.

The charter application and sentencing hearing are scheduled to be heard over a staggered five-week period between now and May.

The director of the Edmonton Remand Centre is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning.