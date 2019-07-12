Provincial government wants feedback on farm workplace safety
The province wants to hear from farmers and ranchers before they introduce the Farm Freedom and Safety Act
The provincial government wants Albertans to weigh in on farm workplace safety this summer.
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen will embark on a "consultation tour" this summer and will meet with farmers, ranchers and organizations, according to a media release Friday.
The province wants feedback prior to introducing the Farm Freedom and Safety Act, the statement said.
- Alberta farm workers' WCB claims more than double since Bill 6 passed
- UCP vow to repeal farm safety bill a mistake, agriculture coalition says
The UCP government plans to repeal Bill 6, the farm-safety legislation passed by the former provincial government, according to the statement.
"Alberta farmers need common-sense rules that promote farm safety – not process, not red tape," said Dreeshen in the statement.
The government said industry experts will be able to provide input on a variety of issues, including flexibility for ranchers and farmers in meeting workplace standards and exemptions for small farms from employment standards.
An online survey is also available until Aug. 31 for those unable to attend consultations.
