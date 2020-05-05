Alberta farm offering animal-assisted therapy during COVID-19
Dreamcatcher Nature Assisted Therapy in Ardrossan, Alta., has opened its property to let people connect to the land during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the full story here
Eileen Bona, owner and founder of Dreamcatcher Nature Assisted Therapy in Ardrossan, Alta., chats about the service's programs and the importance of animals in therapy.
"Whatever it is you are coming for, or whatever it is you are dealing with, what we like to do is be eclectic and to find the medium that is going to work for you," she says.
