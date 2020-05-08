Alberta government to study independent police force in response to Fair Deal Panel report

The Alberta government will conduct detailed technical studies into the merits of creating a provincial police force and a provincial pension plan, the premier says.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement in response to recommendations from a panel asked to study how Alberta can better assert itself within Confederation.

The Fair Deal Panel's report, released Wednesday, said the government should hold a referendum asking Albertans if they want to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan and recommended creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

At a news conference in Edmonton, Kenney said both are complex changes that need more study. If analysis shows the benefits would outweigh the costs, Albertans could vote on withdrawing from the federal pension plan in 2021, he said.

The Fair Deal Panel said it heard that the federal equalization formula is a widespread irritant to Albertans, who want the provincial government to press harder for reform.

"Albertans are proud to contribute to their fellow Canadians when times are good here, but bad elsewhere," Kenney said. "What Albertans cannot and will not accept is governments across the country benefiting from our wealth and resources while seeking to block and impair our development of that wealth and those resources."

Asked to study how Alberta can seize more control over its fortunes and to hear from Albertans in sessions across the province, the panel released a 68-page report with 25 recommendations.

Preston Manning listens as people make statements to Alberta's Fair Deal panel during a town hall in Edmonton in December. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

As members of the Wexit movement push for Alberta's separation from Canada, the panel of MLAs and prominent Albertans concluded that such threats are unlikely to further Alberta's interests.

"The panel understands their anger and frustration and sympathizes with their harsh personal experiences," the nine members wrote. "But we do not believe the threat of secession is a constructive negotiating strategy."

Panel members warned that the federal government's failure to acknowledge western alienation would further fuel that push for separation.

Members also recommended the Alberta government seize more control over immigration, press for more federal civil service jobs based in the province and insist on the "strictest possible application" of representation by population in Parliament.

However, the panel stopped short of recommending a provincial tax collection agency, saying the Alberta government should support Quebec's bid to collect federal and provincial taxes and watch their experience closely.

Kenney appointed the panel in November 2019, just weeks after Canadians re-elected a Liberal federal government.

Describing Justin Trudeau's government as a "danger" to the federation, Kenney asked the panel to holding public hearings across the province and study what tools Alberta could use to better assert itself.

The premier asked panel members to consider proposals such as an independent provincial police force, appointing a provincial chief firearms officer, creating an Alberta pension plan and other ideas.

Calgarians attended one of the provincial government's Fair Deal panel public meetings on Dec. 10. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

The government began pursuing some of those tactics before the panel's report was released, announcing its intent to appoint a chief firearms officer and introducing legislation to create a provincial parole board .

The panel concluded there are steps Alberta can take unilaterally to assert itself, and other moves will require collaboration with other governments.

Some of the panel's other recommendations to the Alberta government include: