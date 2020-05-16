Alberta's 'fair deal' panel submits report, but not to public

The results of a panel looking at ways to give Alberta more political autonomy will not be released until after the pandemic has subsided.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the creation of the "fair deal" panel in November, tasked with exploring ideas like the creation of a provincial pension plan and establishing a provincial police force.

In the following months, online surveys and town halls held in several municipalities across the province gathered feedback from Albertans.

On Saturday, a news release from the province said the panel had submitted its final report but that the report and the government's response would not be released to the public until "the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over."

"I look forward to giving this report and its recommendations the proper attention it deserves once we have safely started to implement our relaunch strategy," Kenney said in the news release.

The panel was originally supposed to submit a report to the premier by March 31. The deadline was then extended until April 21.

A date for the report's public release will be announced after the urgency of the pandemic response has lessened, according to the news release.

The release said input for the report also included interviews with experts and stakeholders. The report has an assessment of Albertans' positions as well as recommendations aimed at strengthening the province's voice in federation.

The government has said any bold proposals would need to be approved by Albertans through a referendum.