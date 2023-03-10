Alberta ethics commissioner ends investigation into Dr. Deena Hinshaw's dismissal from Indigenous health job

Alberta's ethics commissioner has ended an investigation into the revocation of Dr. Deena Hinshaw's job offer with an Indigenous health team at Alberta Health Services this summer.

CBC News has obtained a letter from Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announcing that she is ending her investigation.

The letter, sent to LaGrange on Dec. 18, specifies that the subject of the investigation was Dr. John Cowell, the former administrator of AHS.

"Although he had input on the decision, I found no evidence that Dr. Cowell directed the termination of Dr. Hinshaw's employment," writes Trussler. "The evidence showed that Dr. Hinshaw's employment was terminated through proper process [sic]."

Trussler adds that she also received complaints against Premier Danielle Smith regarding the same matter.

"However, given the evidence in the investigation of Dr. Cowell, I did not pursue an investigation of the Premier."

Hinshaw, Alberta's high-profile chief medical officer of health during the COVID-19 pandemic, was let go days before she was to start a new role with the Indigenous Wellness Core, an AHS program focused on Indigenous health care.

