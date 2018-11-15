Shovels at the ready: Snowfall warnings issued for western Alberta

Bundle up. A section of Alberta is going to get buried in snow, and fast.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings Thursday morning for a large swath of northwestern Alberta.

Communities from Grande Prairie to Rocky Mountain House, Hinton to Whitecourt, are being told to brace for a big winter storm.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before Friday morning.

Some areas may get 20 centimetres of total accumulation in the next 12 hours.

Environment Canada said an approaching low pressure system tracking into Alberta from the west is to blame for the oncoming blizzard.

The snow is expected to hit communities near the B.C. border Thursday morning and spread southeastward throughout the day.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared for dicey conditions on roads and highways.

By Thursday morning, the following communities can expect up to 20 centimetres of snow: