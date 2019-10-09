Alberta's energy war room now called Canadian Energy Centre

The Alberta government's energy war room has an official name — The Canadian Energy Centre — and former UCP candidate Tom Olsen has been appointed its managing director.

"I look forward to the official launch of the Canadian Energy Centre before the end of the year," Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a news release Wednesday. "The economic future of our province – and our country – is at stake, and our government will not let Albertans down."

The energy centre "will focus on improving perceptions about the oil and gas industry," Savage said. "Once fully functional, it will be a leading and authoritative voice on Alberta's energy resources."

The war room was a United Conservative Party promise during April's provincial election.

Premier Jason Kenney announced its creation in June, saying at the time it would have a budget of $30 million.

Savage said Wednesday the centre will have three business units:

A rapid-response unit to issue "swift responses to misinformation spread through social media."

An energy literacy unit to "create original content to elevate the general understanding of Alberta's energy sector, and help the province take control of its energy story."

A data and research unit to centralize and analyze data "to reinforce this story with factual evidence for investors, researchers and policy makers."

Olsen, a veteran political journalist who served as spokesperson for former premier Ed Stelmach, ran for the United Conservative Party in April's provincial election. He lost in Calgary-Buffalo to the NDP's Joe Ceci.

Olsen "will begin to operationalize the corporation immediately," Savage said. He will establish priority action items for each of the centre's three units, she said.