Alberta energy minister announces new 'campaign' for troubled Trans Mountain pipeline

The Alberta government is launching a new, national media campaign to court political favour for the troubled Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage announced the "yes to TMX" campaign at a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday morning.

She said the campaign is designed to garner approval for the proposed expansion and promote its economic benefits.

"We need to approve the pipeline without hesitation. Full stop," Savage said in front of a large truck emblazoned with messages promoting the pipeline.

"Our campaign will reinforce this message across the country. It's time for a firm decision on Trans Mountain pipeline. It's time for a 'yes'."

Savage said $1.6 million is being spent on the campaign in Ottawa alone. She did not say how much would be spent nationally but suggested there would be smaller targeted campaigns launched in other communities.

She said investment in Canada's energy sector is "drying up" and any additional delays would have dire economic consequences across the country.

"We can't take any chances," Savage said.

"We're optimistic and were hopeful that the government won't delay but if there is any delay, we could lose an entire construction season and that's going to have an unbelievable detrimental impact to Alberta."

The federal government is expected to deliver a final decision on the fate of the Trans Mountain pipeline by June 18, well beyond the 90-day deadline set by the National Energy Board.

After a period of uncertainty last summer, the National Energy Board endorsed the project on Feb. 22, giving Ottawa a 90-day period to make a final call.

That set May 22 as the original deadline to either approve the taxpayer-owned project or kill it outright.

The Liberal government, which purchased the project for $4.5 billion, hit a roadblock last summer when the Federal Court quashed its initial cabinet approval of the expanded pipeline.

It forced Ottawa to start over on Indigenous consultation and marine-related environmental assessment.

The NEB was ordered to reassess the pipeline expansion, including the impact of increased oil tanker traffic.

In its February endorsement, the NEB made 16 new recommendations designed to better protect marine life on the B.C. coast, where the line ends.

The government has also launched renewed consultations with Indigenous groups.

During the Alberta provincial election, Premier Jason Kenney campaigned on standing up to Ottawa to ensure new pipelines are built.