Alberta's electricity rebate program extended until December

Alberta's electricity rebate program has been extended by three months and will now be in effect until the end of December, the government said Wednesday.

The program was originally to provide more than 1.9 million homes, farms and small businesses with $50 monthly credits on their electricity bills for July, August and September. It will now also cover the final three months of 2022.

Those eligible for the rebate could receive up to $300 in credits until the end of December.

The program, designed to provide relief to Albertans hit hard by high utility bills, will cost the Alberta government $600 million.

Albertans who have consumed electricity within the past calendar year, up to a maximum of 250 megawatt hours per year, are eligible for the rebates, which will be automatically applied to consumer bills.

The rebates will apply to the entire bill, not just the energy portion, the government said. The rebates will be automatic and no application will be needed.

Starting October, the government will enact a natural gas rebate program until March 2023 that will kick in when prices exceed $6.50 per gigajoule.