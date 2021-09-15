First responders pleased about $64M spike in budget, but hope money goes where needed most

Alberta first responders are thrilled by the $64-million increase to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) budget, but concerns still linger about exactly where those funds will go.

The Alberta government unveiled its 2022-23 budget last week, earmarking $587 million to EMS — a 12.2-per cent increase from the $523-million budget this year, according to budget documents.

The EMS money will be used to address capacity issues and "other pressures" in the system, the documents say.

"Increase in spending is absolutely excellent news and, unfortunately, long overdue. EMS has really been in crisis for a long time," said Elliott Davis, incoming president of the Strathcona County Professional Fire Fighters Association. He also works as a firefighter-paramedic in the county.

Ambulances and paramedics are being stretched thin. In recent months, unions have spoken up about the number of red alerts — when no ambulances are available should a person need one — and that paramedics are being called in from communities hours away in order to maintain service.

As a result, paramedics become exhausted and the profession is seeing high turnover rates.

Matt Osborne, president of the Alberta Fire Fighters Association, said EMS resources have been stretched thinner and thinner since the provincial government took over the system in 2009. (CBC)

"Ever since [EMS] was taken over by the province, it's been stretched thinner and thinner," said Matt Osborne, Alberta Fire Fighters Association president. The Alberta government took over the service as of April 1, 2009.

"There aren't enough ambulances and paramedics on the front lines, so that is a very important first step."

The additional budget money will go toward adding ambulances and paramedics on the ground; Alberta Health Services' hours of work initiative and addressing crew fatigue; supporting sustainable air ambulance service delivery; and increasing "capacity and priority projects," including extending ground ambulance contracts, according to an Alberta Health spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not specify how much money was going to which initiatives, but said there would be more details regarding funding "in the near future."

Alberta Health Services — which controls EMS — is rolling out a 10-point plan to add capacity to the system, budget documents say.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also launched an EMS advisory committee to make recommendations to inform the provincial service plan.

Osborne is part of that working group. He isn't allowed to comment on the committee's progress, but said it's slated to deliver its first report in May.

It may also introduce shorter-term solutions until then, he said.

Last month, the provincial government announced changes to reduce strain on the EMS system, such as transferring more non-emergency low-priority calls to other aid agencies.

Ambulances will only respond to car accidents as a result of which injuries are reported. Emergency dispatch rules are to change to ensure communities are not left without ambulance coverage.

'No career longevity'

A key part of the staffing issue is retaining current paramedics, Davis said.

"I've never come across a paramedic in the province who says, 'I just can't find a job,'" he said.

People entering the field are only working as paramedics for several years before moving on because of burnout, or they join a fire or integrated service, he explained.

The paramedic shortage is in part due to high turnover rates. Some people entering the profession may only work several years before moving on, said Elliott Davis, incoming president of the Stratcona County Professional Fire Fighters Association. (Ose Irete / CBC)

"There's no career longevity."

Osborne hopes some money goes toward keeping paramedics within their communities.

That, he said, should result in less stress and more comfort for paramedics while on the job, because, in part, they'll be more familiar with where they are serving.

David Shepherd, Opposition NDP health critic, is also happy about the budget increase. But he's wary about the money going where it is needed.

"I'll be watching for the actual proof that we actually see more ambulances and more paramedics in the field," he said.

Shepherd also has questions about unspent money from the current year's EMS budget.

EMS was allotted a budget of $523 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year. But budget documents show the Alberta government is forecast to spend about $513 million — leaving $10 million on the table.

"We knew there were issues that needed to be dealt with," Shepherd said. "Why were those dollars not invested to do that?"

Alberta Health Services did not provide comment prior to publication.