New bill offers loans to Alberta utilities to cover payment deferral promise

A new bill will allow Alberta electricity and natural gas providers to borrow to cover some of the costs of a customer payment deferral program announced in March.

The bill deferrals were part of the COVID-19 economic relief program announced by Premier Jason Kenney on March 18. The government estimates utility companies will face about $337 million in deferred payments.

Bill 14, introduced Wednesday by Dale Nally, the associate minister for natural gas and electricity, allows eligible utility companies to borrow up to $119 from the Balancing Pool and $104 million from the government.

The bill anticipates utilities will be able to pay back their loans over the next year as customers start paying their bills again.

Under the agreement, another $114 million will be deferred by utilities and the Alberta Electric System Operator.

Any outstanding amounts that remain at the end of the year-long repayments period will be collected through rate riders.

Customers were allowed to defer their payments for 90 days until June 18. Companies are prohibited from shutting off service during that period.

The bill prescribes the terms of repayment for residential, small business and farm customers who deferred their bills, either through equal monthly instalments or through a plan set up with the utility company. All deferrals must be paid back by June 18, 2021.