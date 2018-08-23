For first time, Alberta enumerators collect information on 16-, 17-year-olds

How can the government encourage more young Albertans to vote in the 2019 provincial election?

The answer might be by getting them on the voters' list before they turn 18.

For the first time, enumerators in Alberta are collecting information about 16- and 17-year-olds who are Canadian citizens, so they can be added to the list of eligible voters as soon as they are old enough, the provincial government announced Thursday.

"When the election is called, Albertans who are on the list of electors will be mailed personalized information about when and where to vote, and will receive faster service at the polls," the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a news release.

Over the next two weeks, Albertans can register to vote through a self-service online process or by contacting the Elections Alberta Call Centre at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683). Beginning Sept. 8, enumerators will start visiting households throughout the province that have not yet registered.

Every individual on the voters list will receive personalized information about voting once the provincial election as called. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The online process requires an Alberta driver's licence or a provincial identification card to validate identity. No identification is required when registering by phone, the news release said.

More than 7,000 people have been hired to complete the door-to-door enumeration process, which will end on Sept. 30.

Chief Electoral Officer Glen Resler said it is important to be enumerated, even if you have voted before.

"We need to verify that the information that we have is still current," he said.

The next Alberta election must take place between March 1 and May 30, 2019.