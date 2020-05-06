Recess, class size and catching up: Alberta school leaders begin to plan for pandemic-era classes

Alberta school division leaders have begun to envision what pandemic-era classes might look like when students are allowed to return in person.

A Friday letter from Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to school boards confirmed that in-person classes are cancelled for the rest of the 2019-20 school year and said a draft back-to-school plan is in the works.

Educators have many questions about when students can return to school buildings and what public health measures will be in place when that happens.

"It could look really different from what kids were used to when they left the classes in early March," Edmonton Public Schools board chair Trisha Estabrooks said in a Monday interview.

Although Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday bringing classes back earlier than the first week of September is an option, LaGrange's letter says the government has yet to decide whether it will attempt to gain lost time.

Leaders assume kids will have to keep apart

Reviving K-12 schools is planned for stage two of the provincial government's COVID-19 reopening plan. The start date will be determined based on the rates of new infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit cases of COVID-19 as some businesses, restaurants, campgrounds and post-secondary institutions reopen with restrictions.

Red Deer Public Schools has assembled a group of principals and vice-principals to brainstorm how children and teens can safely return to classes once Alberta's chief medical officer of health has given the green light.

Superintendent Stu Henry said Tuesday that if physical distancing recommendations remain — and he expects they will — there are "a million implications" for running schools.

It could change how classes are arranged, how schools are staffed, how students are transported and even when classes are held. Teaching students in two shifts, such as morning and afternoon, is an option.

Alternately, Red Deer could follow Quebec's lead and keep junior and senior high students at home, then spread elementary students into school buildings across the city to give everyone more space.

The division will probably need more buses if only one student can ride per seat.

He's not sure what recess looks like if playgrounds remain shut or whether gym classes can happen at all.

Staffing also worries him. If public health rules compel anyone with a fever or cough to stay isolated at home for at least 10 days, the division will run out of teachers, Henry said.

Adherence to online and remote learning has also been uneven across the city, he says. Teachers will likely spend the first few months reviewing the material that students would have learned in the last school year.

Until there's a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, there will also be families who feel unready to send their children to school. Henry wonders if schools will continue to be responsible for remote learners when teachers are back in classrooms.

"My hope would be no," he said. "But also, there's a soft part in my heart that goes, 'I would understand a parent who would be nervous about their child returning in September.'"

Space-crunched schools

Knowing classes are on hold until fall at the earliest gives division leaders time to plan. For that, Edmonton public chair Estabrooks is grateful.

"I think we need to go slow. I think we need to be careful," she said.

Trisha Estabrooks, chair of the Edmonton Public School Board, said limits on the number of students in classrooms could be problematic, particularly in space-crunched high schools. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Many Edmonton public high schools are over capacity or filling up. The division has said it needs three more city high schools or it will have nowhere to put nearly 9,000 teens by 2027. Government funding for construction of two schools has been approved.

Estabrooks said it will be a challenge if schools had to limit classes to 15 students. Many Alberta classrooms had 30 or more students when they were shut down on March 15.

"When you have a class of 40, in a room that might have been built for 25 back in the day, that's a good question — how do we handle that?" said Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association.

He wondered if classes such as band, choir or drama could proceed safely. Classrooms where benches or tables are fixed to the floor could also be a problem, he said.

After prolonged isolation, rising unemployment and pandemic anxiety, school staff will have to be especially watchful for people with mental health problems, Schilling said.

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, says he is concerned about class sizes and the extra duties that might be expected of teachers once in-person classes resume. (Josee St-Onge/CBC)

Despite the premier's suggestion of an early start, Schilling would prefer if schools reconvened in September. Teachers are still working, he said, delivering classes remotely and online.

Starting early would prompt the need to reopen teachers' collective agreement or hire them on special contracts, he said.

"People need a holiday as well," he said. "So if classes go to the end of June, the teachers need a holiday, the students need a holiday, their parents need a holiday from trying to work from home as well as teach their own children on a system with their schoolwork."