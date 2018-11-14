Alberta education minister threatens to pull funding for 28 private schools over GSAs

Alberta's education minister is threatening to pull funding from 28 private school authorities if they don't comply with legislation permitting gay-straight alliances.

David Eggen said he has issued ministerial orders establishing standard policies for GSAs for 28 private school authorities that have failed to meet requirements under An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances.

"It is my expectation that these school authorities shall comply with the ministerial order," Eggen told a news conference Wednesday. "If they don't, they will lose their taxpayer funding subsidy for the next school year.

"Following this law is not optional," Eggen warned. "Ensuring that vulnerable students feel safe is not optional in the province of Alberta; not in today's Alberta and not when you receive up to 70 per cent of your funding from taxpayers."

The 28 schools, which represent about 4,000 students, must post the standard policy in a prominent location on their website homepage, he said.

School authorities that have not posted a compliant policy:

40-Mile Christian Education Society

Calvin Christian School Society of the Netherlands Reformed Congregations

Canadian Reformed School Society of Edmonton

High Level Christian Education Society

Koinonia Christian School - Red Deer Society

Living Truth Christian School Society

Newell Christian School Society

The Father's House Christian Fellowship-Sturgeon County

Yellowhead Koinonia Christian School Society

School authorities that have not posted a compliant policy and code of conduct: