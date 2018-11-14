Alberta education minister threatens to pull funding for 28 private schools over GSAs
'Following this law is not optional,' David Eggen warns
Alberta's education minister is threatening to pull funding from 28 private school authorities if they don't comply with legislation permitting gay-straight alliances.
David Eggen said he has issued ministerial orders establishing standard policies for GSAs for 28 private school authorities that have failed to meet requirements under An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances.
- Alberta judge dismisses bid to place gay-straight alliance law on hold
- Charter challenge of Alberta GSA legislation will face difficulties, law professor says
"It is my expectation that these school authorities shall comply with the ministerial order," Eggen told a news conference Wednesday. "If they don't, they will lose their taxpayer funding subsidy for the next school year.
"Following this law is not optional," Eggen warned. "Ensuring that vulnerable students feel safe is not optional in the province of Alberta; not in today's Alberta and not when you receive up to 70 per cent of your funding from taxpayers."
The 28 schools, which represent about 4,000 students, must post the standard policy in a prominent location on their website homepage, he said.
School authorities that have not posted a compliant policy:
- 40-Mile Christian Education Society
- Calvin Christian School Society of the Netherlands Reformed Congregations
- Canadian Reformed School Society of Edmonton
- High Level Christian Education Society
- Koinonia Christian School - Red Deer Society
- Living Truth Christian School Society
- Newell Christian School Society
- The Father's House Christian Fellowship-Sturgeon County
- Yellowhead Koinonia Christian School Society
School authorities that have not posted a compliant policy and code of conduct:
- Canadian Reformed School Society of Neerlandia
- Central Alberta Christian High School Society
- Coaldale Canadian Reformed School Society
- Devon Christian School Society
- Eastside City Church and Missionary Society
- Evangelical Free Church of Champion Alberta
- Independent Baptist Christian Education Society
- Lakeland Christian School Society
- Lighthouse Christian School Society
- Living Waters Christian Academy
- Muslim Association of Canada
- Ponoka Christian School Society
- Providence Christian School Society
- Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School Society
- St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church of Stony Plain, Alberta
- The Canadian Reformed School Society of Calgary The Lacombe Christian School Society
- The Rimbey Christian School Society
- Universal Educational Institute of Canada