Alberta education minister moves curriculum consultation meetings online

Elementary school teachers will be reviewing drafts of a new kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum during online meetings during the first week of December, the government says.

Colin Aitchison, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said the government has also extended the deadline to Friday for schools and school divisions to nominate teachers to new curriculum working groups.

The tweaks come as the government faces criticism for disbanding working groups of 358 teachers, academics, and Indigenous and francophone experts who had spent four years giving feedback on curriculum.

CBC News obtained documents showing the government was dismissing those groups and calling on school divisions, First Nations and private schools to nominate teachers to create new groups to give feedback.

Since 2016, Alberta has been attempting to rewrite its K-12 curriculum in English and French simultaneously, a first for the province, which previously developed programs of study for subjects separately.

Emails sent last week to schools and division superintendents asked them to nominate teachers with expertise in a range of grades and subjects. The emails said elementary school teachers would be summoned to in-person meetings in Edmonton next Wednesday and Thursday, and that precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would be in place.

The Opposition NDP said it would be unsafe to summon teachers from across the province to Edmonton during a pandemic.

Those meetings have now been shifted to the following week and will be conducted online.

The NDP also say a shortage of substitute teachers would substantially limit who could participate. They also panned the exclusion of academics from the working groups.

The government has been criticized for its potential curriculum changes after documents obtained by CBC News showed it is considering reforms some see as controversial.

Social studies advisers selected by the government recommended removing all lessons in early grades about harms European settlers did to Indigenous peoples, including mentions of residential schools. That recommendation is counter to the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Advisers also wanted young children to cover hundreds of years of ancient history and memorize dozens of dates. The education minister has said some of the suggestions aren't realistic and that residential schools will be taught in elementary schools.

Educators who were troubled and outraged by the proposals are also suspicious of the rapid dismissal and re-assembly of new teacher groups to review the drafts.

Earlier this week, University of Calgary education Prof. David Scott said the proposed timeline for consultation with teachers is untenable.

"Perhaps they're trying to get it through very quickly without a lot of deliberation and scrutiny over what's happening," Scott said.

The president of the Alberta Teachers' Association said he feared the government was seeking a rubber stamp for a problematic curriculum, and questioned whether government would listen to the feedback from teachers.