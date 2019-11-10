Mother nature isn't done yet — more snow expected for Sunday

You know what Alberta hasn't had enough of in the past 24 hours? Snow — at least, according to Mother Nature.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect after many Albertans woke up to a wintry landscape on Saturday.

The warnings cover much of western and central Alberta, down to the Cypress Hills region in the southeast.

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow are expected for areas west and south of Edmonton, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta will likely be hit harder, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected for areas along the foothills.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Grande Prairie, Hinton, Peace River and Whitecourt regions.

The capital region saw freezing rain on Friday, followed by snow, which continued into Saturday.

Andrew Grant, Edmonton's general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, said road maintenance crews are working around the clock.

Additional staff were called in Saturday to deal with the roads.They applied salt and put about 100 plows to work.

Crews also cleared sidewalks, bike lanes and trails.

"If the accumulation does continue throughout the night and we see heavy snowfall, we'll be looking at calling in some contracted forces to help us in the efforts to keep our roadways moving safely," he said.

The city doesn't have any plans for a parking ban yet, but Grant said they will continue to monitor conditions.

Grant said the hope is to have most roads cleared for the Tuesday morning commute after the long weekend.