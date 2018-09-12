Ugh: Alberta hunkers down for summer snowstorm

An icy summer blizzard is blasting across Alberta and the capital region will not be spared.

According to Environment Canada, Edmonton can expect up to eight centimetres of snow over the next two days as a cold front moves in from the Northwest Territories.

The winter squall is expected to hit the city Wednesday night when between two and four centimetres of snow is expected overnight with an additional two to four centimetres Thursday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Grande Prairie, Grande Cache, Jasper, with up to 15 centimetres expected to fall.

The storm should taper off Wednesday evening in the Grande Prairie region.

Areas further south should see improvement on Thursday. While Jasper townsite is expected to see some snow, higher elevations and areas along the Icefields Parkway will get the worst of it.

While western Alberta got it first, special weather statements have also been issued for communities across the province.

From Jasper to Cold Lake and from Slave Lake to Fort Saskatchewan, between 10 and 15 centimetres of wet snow is expected to fall.

The snow will move slowly southward along the foothills, spreading eastward throughout the day, and may reach Banff by Thursday morning.