Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Alberta with latest news on COVID-19

Two of Alberta's current hot spots for COVID-19 cases could not be more different.

One is the capital city, with a population of more than a million people.

The other is an 80,000-square-kilometre county in the far northwest, with a population of about 24,000 and by far the highest case rate in the province.

The key words are "case rate."

In Mackenzie County, where there were 46 active cases as of Wednesday, that rate is 190.3 per 100,000 population, the highest in the province. The case rate for Alberta as a whole is 25 per 100,000.

In Edmonton, where there were 571 active cases Wednesday, the rate is 55.9 cases per 100,000 population, more than double the provincial average.

Albertans will find out this afternoon whether any of the numbers or rates have gone up or down when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides her latest update on COVID-19.

Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.

The province reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, and 82 new cases.

The death toll in the province has now reached 227 people, with the active case count at 1,107.

Forty-eight people are being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals, 12 of them in ICU beds.

Alberta has reported 12,501 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11,167 of them listed as recovered.