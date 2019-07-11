14 people charged in Edmonton-based drug trafficking network

Charges have been laid against 14 people in connection with an Edmonton-based criminal network which trafficked drugs from British Columbia into communities in eastern Alberta.

More than $1-million worth of drugs and cash was seized during the nine-month investigation, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said on Thursday.

Investigators believe an Edmonton man at the centre of the operation conspired with two associates in B.C. to import drugs into Alberta.

Network operations included supply, distribution, and street-level sales, ALERT said.

The investigation began in October 2018 when Bonnyville RCMP gathered intelligence about drug trafficking taking place in the area, ALERT said.

"Project Embrace collected evidence to suggest an Edmonton-based group coordinated the supply of drugs from British Columbia, and then facilitated distribution in Alberta – specifically in the communities of Bonnyville, Lloydminster, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Little Smoky and Frog Lake," ALERT said in a news release.

After six homes — four Edmonton properties and two Vancouver apartments — were searched, investigators seized:

6.5 kilograms of cocaine.

2 kilograms of methamphetamine.

18 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent.

$342,982 cash.

2007 Volvo XC90 with a hidden mechanized compartment.

ALERT charged six suspects with conspiracy to traffic drugs and a series of other offences.

Bonnyville RCMP also charged eight street-level dealers in separate investigations.