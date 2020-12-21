Man dies 6 days after being pulled from swimming pool in Fort McMurray

A 34-year-old man died in an Edmonton hospital six days after being pulled from a swimming pool in Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo RCMP said Monday.

In a news release, RCMP said they got a call around noon on Dec. 12 asking for police to help EMS with "a possible drowning" in a pool at MacDonald Island Park.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Wood Buffalo RCMP told the man's family about the incident.

Last Thursday, the man was flown to an Edmonton-area hospital via air ambulance for further medical care. He died the next day.

RCMP are investigating and are assisting the medical examiner.

All pools, fitness and recreation centres were required to close as of Dec. 13 under COVID-19 restrictions announced by the province.