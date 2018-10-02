Alberta driver clocked at 180 km/h near High Prairie

An Alberta woman has been charged with speeding and careless driving after being caught travelling at more than 120 km/h over the posted limit while entering the town of High Prairie, police said Thursday.

High Prairie RCMP said the 27-year-old Graduated Driver's Licence (GDL) holder was caught driving over 180 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on April 26.

The vehicle was stopped at around 2:45 a.m. as police were conducting patrols on Highway 2 in the Big Lakes County area.

Zero tolerance

The driver's vehicle was seized for seven days and her licence suspended after she registered a "caution" reading on a breathalyzer, RCMP said in a release.

There is zero tolerance for the presence of any alcohol or drug in the body for GDL motorists while driving.

High Prairie is located 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.