Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta

A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters who were shot to death in northern Alberta in March 2020.

Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau are charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and his uncle Morris Cardinal.

The trial is taking place at Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton.

Sansom, 39, and Cardinal, 57, were found dead on a rural road near Glendon, northeast of Edmonton.

Family and friends have said the men were out for a weekend of moose hunting when they were shot.

RCMP said at the time that two vehicles came to a stop on a rural road and an argument between the occupants of the two vehicles turned into a physical confrontation.

A third vehicle pulled up to the scene, police said, and several gunshots were fired, killing Sansom and Cardinal.

The men's bodies were found near Sansom's black pickup truck early the next morning.

Police have said the victims and the suspects did not know each other.

The accused, from the Glendon area, are set to be tried together.