Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta have quadrupled in the last five weeks.

That stark reality prompted the province's chief medical officer of health to issue a dire warning earlier this week.

"When COVID-19 starts to escalate, it can do so quickly and dramatically," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday at a news conference. "Within the next few days, we will start to see if the recent public health measures, including the limits on social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary, are enough to reduce the rate of transmission.

"If they are not, we must consider other options."

Albertans will find out later today just where those case numbers are headed. Dr. Hinshaw will update the province at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

Alberta has reported a total of 2,783 new cases of COVID-19 over the past five days.

That's an average of 556 cases each day.

Active cases in the province have been rising steadily for five weeks, and for some time now each day's total breaks the record set the day before.

At the end of September, Alberta's active case total stood at 1,574. Over the next five weeks that quadrupled.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1,574 active cases.

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2,062 active cases.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2,743 active cases.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 3,537 active cases.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 4,943 active cases.

The latest update, which reported numbers as of Tuesday, again set a new record with 6,230 active cases.

Here are the new cases reported over the past five days:

Friday, Oct. 30, 581 cases.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 525 cases.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 592 cases.

Monday, Nov. 2, 570 cases.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 515 cases.

The death toll in the province has now reached 343.