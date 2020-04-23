Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans with latest COVID-19 news and numbers

Some people who follow Alberta's daily COVID-19 updates were likely surprised Monday when the province posted data that suggested 177 new cases had been confirmed on Friday.

But it turns out there was more, or less, to the numbers than meets the eye.

The province constantly makes adjustments to its COVID-19 data as it confirms previous cases or deaths, or conversely rules them out.

Which is what happened Monday. When the latest update was released, Friday's total included 74 cases that, in some instances, dated back months. These were retroactively added to Friday's numbers.

If that's not entirely clear, the province's chief medical officer of health will likely have more to say about the issue at her news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her latest update at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.

Excluding the retroactive cases, 103 new cases were confirmed on Friday, 86 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday.

A total of 12,412 cases have been reported in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,131 of them listed as active and 11,056 listed as recovered.

With 534 active cases, the entire city of Edmonton is now under a COVID-19 watch.

A watch is triggered when an area of the province has more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

With a population of 1,021,628, Edmonton has 52.3 cases per 100,000 population, Alberta Health said,

"I'm concerned and disappointed with the rise of new #COVID19 cases in #Edmonton," Mayor Don Iveson wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "We're reaching out to @AHS_YEGZone to get more details on this rise in cases so we can help protect communities most at risk and message public health and safety guidelines."

Alberta Health Services said it was investigating after 13 confirmed cases were linked to the Bible Pentecostal Church in Edmonton.

By end of day Sunday, 45 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for the illness, 10 of them in ICU beds.

Three more deaths reported on Monday brought the provincial total to 224.