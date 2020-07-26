Three more COVID-19 deaths at Good Samaritan Southgate care centre

Three more residents at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton have died from COVID-19, the facility said Thursday on its website.

The centre is battling an outbreak of the disease that has now killed 21 residents and sickened dozens more.

As of Thursday, the centre had 54 active cases among residents and 16 among staff members.

There are about 180 residents in the facility at 4225 107th St.

All outdoor visits have been cancelled, additional cleaning staff have been brought in, and the centre now screens employees and residents twice a day.

Alberta Health Services considered taking over day-to-day operations of the centre last week, but decided the move was not necessary, Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said Monday in a statement.

AHS is working with the centre to provide oversight and leadership and ensure that all processes and procedures are up to standard, including securing necessary staff, McMillan said.

The Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton has reported 21 deaths due to COVID-19. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

As the care centre struggles to contain its outbreak, case numbers across Alberta continue to rise.

A line graph tracking active COVID-19 cases in Alberta over the past four months shows a cresting wave in late April, followed by a long plateau, then a recent uptick that began on July 11 and continues to rise.

The first wave on that graph peaked on April 30, when there 2,978 active cases in the province. Numbers fell sharply over the next month, and by May 30 there were 382 cases.

On June 11 — the day before Alberta began the second phase of its relaunch — those numbers crept above 400. One week later, they'd topped 500, and on July 11, there were 620 active cases in the province.

The total has continued to climb ever since.

Since early March this COVID-19 line graph has tracked total cases, active cases, people who have recovered and those who have died. (Alberta Health)

On Monday, there were 1,430 active in the province. For those who aren't looking at graphs and charts, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw summed up the situation this way: "As we see in the case numbers, the curve is no longer flat in Alberta."

Hinshaw will provide her latest update on Thursday at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.