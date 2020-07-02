Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest news on COVID-19

When Albertans last got an update on COVID-19, public health officials were monitoring four outbreaks linked to Edmonton restaurants and another at a highrise apartment building in downtown Calgary.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the latest information at a news conference Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said her department was tracking outbreaks linked to four restaurants in central Edmonton: the Greta Bar, 15 cases; Earl's Tin Palace, six cases; The Pint, 10 cases; and Local, nine cases.

Another outbreak at The Verve, a highrise apartment building in downtown Calgary, has been linked to 49 cases, with 33 of them still active on Tuesday. The cause of that outbreak was still under investigation, Hinshaw said at the time.

Two regions in the province, Mill Woods West in Edmonton (27 cases) and Calgary Centre (34 cases) had been placed under watches.

Regions with at least 10 active cases and a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population are considered above threshold and are monitored to see if additional health measures are required.

On Tuesday, Alberta increased the limit on outdoor gatherings from 100 to 200 people. The higher limit applies to outdoor events such as festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos, sporting events and performances. All public health measures, including physical distancing, remain in place.

Hinshaw said the vast majority of recent transmission in the province has happened during social gatherings or at workplaces where people are not two metres apart and are not wearing masks.

The province reported 41 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 547.