Chief medical officer to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic
Eleven people in Alberta have died from COVID-19 and 871 cases have been reported since the first illness was detected in the province on March 5.
Modelling suggest the peak of the pandemic may be more than a month away
So far, more than 53,000 people in the province have been tested for the coronavirus.
Each day, all of those numbers climb.
Albertans have been warned that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be more than a month away.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her daily update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a news conference in Edmonton.
Here is an age breakdown, as of April 1, for the people who have been hospitalized so far:
- 1-4 years: 0
- 5-9 years: 0
- 10-14 years: 0
- 15-19 years: 1
- 20-24 years: 1
- 25-34 years: 1
- 35-44 years: 9
- 45-54 years: 13
- 55-64 years: 8
- 65-79 years: 18
- 80+ years: 11
Here's an age breakdown, as of April 1, for those admitted to intensive care:
- 1-4 years: 0
- 5-9 years: 0
- 10-14 years: 0
- 15-19 years: 0
- 20-24 years: 0
- 25-34 years: 1
- 35-44 years: 0
- 45-54 years: 3
- 55-64 years: 5
- 65-79 years: 9
- 80+ years: 2
