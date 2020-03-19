Skip to Main Content
Chief medical officer to update Albertans on COVID-19 pandemic
Eleven people in Alberta have died from COVID-19 and 871 cases have been reported since the first illness was detected in the province on March 5.

Modelling suggest the peak of the pandemic may be more than a month away

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest numbers and protocols as the province combats the COVID-19 pandemic 0:00

So far, more than 53,000 people in the province have been tested for the coronavirus.

Each day, all of those numbers climb. 

Albertans have been warned that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be more than a month away.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her daily update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a news conference in Edmonton.

Here is an age breakdown, as of April 1, for the people who have been hospitalized so far:

  • 1-4 years: 0
  • 5-9 years: 0        
  • 10-14 years: 0   
  • 15-19 years: 1   
  • 20-24 years: 1   
  • 25-34 years: 1   
  • 35-44 years: 9   
  • 45-54 years: 13 
  • 55-64 years: 8   
  • 65-79 years: 18 
  • 80+ years: 11     

Here's an age breakdown, as of April 1, for those admitted to intensive care:

  • 1-4 years: 0
  • 5-9 years: 0        
  • 10-14 years: 0   
  • 15-19 years: 0   
  • 20-24 years: 0   
  • 25-34 years: 1   
  • 35-44 years: 0   
  • 45-54 years: 3   
  • 55-64 years: 5   
  • 65-79 years: 9   
  • 80+ years: 2
