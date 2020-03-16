Albertans await latest update on province's battle to slow spread of COVID-19

Among the thousands of Albertans now self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic is the woman who has been the public face of the province's battle against the illness since late January.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health is scheduled to give her latest update Monday afternoon, only this time she will appear via teleconference.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is experiencing mild symptoms consistent with the common cold, the Alberta government said Monday in a news release.

Though her symptoms do not appear to be consistent with COVID-19, Hinshaw has been tested and is now waiting for results.

"Dr. Hinshaw continues to perform all of her important duties while self-isolating," the news release said.

On Sunday, flanked by Premier Jason Kenney and three cabinet members, Hinshaw announced the total number of cases in Alberta had risen to 56, an increase of 17 from the day before.

Classes at all K-12 schools in Alberta have been cancelled and child-care centres have been closed indefinitely.