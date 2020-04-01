Alberta residents await April's first daily COVID-19 update

March 2020 will long be remembered as the month when a microscopic virus with a now too-familiar name turned Alberta upside down.

On March 5, while most people anxiously watched the novel coronavirus spread across China and into parts of Europe, Alberta reported it's first presumptive case of COVID-19. A day later, a second presumptive case was added to the total.

At the time, schools, restaurants and stores were open, commuters were crowding into LRT trains and onto buses, or fighting traffic, on their daily journeys to work.

At the time, no one would have suspected the catastrophic changes that lay just ahead.

Alberta ended the month of March with nine people dead from COVID-19, and 754 total cases of the illness.

April opens with most of the province shut down, the economy in crisis, and Albertans wondering if life will ever return to something close to normal, and what that new normal may look like.

On Wednesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her first COVID-19 update of the month. Her news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT will be livestreamed on CBC.

In neighbouring B.C. on Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix told people in his province there was "zero chance" that public-health orders meant to control the spread of the virus would be varied by the end of this month.

It seems likely that Albertans, also, will be self-isolating for weeks to come.