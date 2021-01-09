Alberta reports a record 31 deaths from COVID-19, 989 new cases

Alberta reported 989 new cases of COVID-19 and a record 31 additional deaths from the disease on Saturday, according to the latest update posted to the province's website.

This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 1,272.

There are 827 people in the hospital due to the disease, 132 of whom are in intensive care. The province performed 13,540 tests on Friday.

There are 14,437 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, up by 809 from Friday. This is the largest single day increase in active cases since late November. Saturday marks two weeks from Christmas. Only 149 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 94,932.

The deaths include:

· Dec. 6. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Dec. 6. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Dec. 7. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Dec. 12. A male in his 80s in Edmonton Zone.

· Dec. 18. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Bethany Calgary in Calgary Zone. The case included comorbidities.

· Dec. 26. A male in his 60s in Central Zone.

· Jan. 1. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 2. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 2. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 2. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 3. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Center in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 4. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Center in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 5. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Michener Hill in Central Zone.

· Jan. 5. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 5. A male in his 80s in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 6. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at St. Thomas Health Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 6. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at Winnifred Stewart Association group home in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 6. A female in her 80s in Central Zone.

· Jan. 6. A female in her 80s in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 6. A male in his 80s in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 6. A male in his 60s in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 6. A male in his 50s in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 7. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Lifestyle Options Terra Losa in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 7. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 7. A male in his 60s linked to the outbreak at St. Thomas Health Centre in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 7. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Lifestyle Options Whitemud in Edmonton Zone.

· Jan. 8. A male in his 60s linked to the outbreak at Intercare Southwood in Calgary Zone.

· Jan. 8. A male in his 90s in North Zone.

· Jan. 8. A male in his 80s in Calgary Zone.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases:

Calgary zone: 5,139

Edmonton zone: 5,696

North zone: 1,652

South zone: 300

Central zone: 1,577

Unknown: 73

The province administered 42,333 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta. That is 957.4 doses per 100,000 population.