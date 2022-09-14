Alberta to mark Queen's funeral Monday with 'provincial day of mourning'

The Alberta government has announced that Sept. 19, the date of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, will be a provincial day of mourning instead of a statutory holiday.

In a statement Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday will be a day in "solemn recognition" of the late monarch.

The province confirmed Monday will not be declared a statutory holiday for non-federal employees in Alberta.

Non-federal employers will not be mandated to close. Schools across the province will remain open.

"Albertans, Canadians and the peoples of the Commonwealth will join together on this day in sorrow to mourn the death of Her late Majesty and to commemorate her long and faithful service," Kenney said.

"I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion."

Albertans are invited to take part in an outdoor ceremony at the Legislature starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence.

Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence, Kenney said.

"As part of the day of mourning, all employers are encouraged to make accommodations for employees to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty's funeral," Kenney said in the statement

Schools will be encouraged to offer opportunities for students to take part in the day of mourning. Alberta Education will provide school officials with further details later Wednesday, Kenney said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Sept. 19 will be a statutory holiday for federal government employees.

Ottawa, however, did not extend the holiday requirement to federally-regulated industries, such as banking and airlines.

Those industries may follow the government's lead but won't be forced to.

Some provinces — including Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — have also decided not to declare Sept. 19 a statutory holiday.

B.C. has declared the day a holiday for public sector employees, while private sector employers being are encouraged to mark the day in a way that is "appropriate for their employees," a government news release said.

More details on Alberta's ceremony to honour Her late Majesty will be available soon at alberta.ca/QueenElizabethMemorial.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Alberta government website and social media pages.

The public is invited to sign books of condolence at the legislature and other provincial buildings until 4 p.m. on Sunday and online until 12 p.m. on Monday.