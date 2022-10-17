Alberta day home operator charged with second-degree murder in baby's death

A day home operator in northern Alberta has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a baby boy.

Kyra Renee Backs, 29, was arrested and charged Saturday in the Oct. 6 death of seven-month-old Oaklan Cunningham, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Backs ran a day home in High Prairie, a town about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, at the time of the death, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

"High Prairie RCMP are looking to speak to any families with concerns, who sent their kids to this day home, currently or in the past," police said in the release.

The boy's death was reported on Oct. 6 by staff at the local hospital, RCMP said.

An autopsy confirmed the infant was a victim of homicide. Last week, RCMP said the boy died suddenly at a home in High Prairie that was not his residence.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The cause of death has not been released.

Backs is in custody and is due to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Oct. 24.