Alberta reports 991 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
The province reports six additional deaths, bringing the total to 407
Alberta reported 991 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, according to Sunday's update.
There are a total of 9,618 active cases in the province.
The deaths include a man in his 90s from the Calgary zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre, although the province could not confirm which of the two outbreaks was linked to the death.
The others include a woman in her 60s, whose death is linked to Misericordia Community Hospital and another woman in her 90s linked to an outbreak at South Terrace Continuing Care. The remaining three deaths are linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Care Centre; a woman in her 80s, another woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.
This brings the death total to 407.
There are 262 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 58 are in intensive care.
Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday. The province said the next detailed update on case numbers by region would be available Monday.
-
Calgary zone: 3,553
-
Edmonton zone: 3,572
-
North zone: 553
-
South zone: 512
-
Central zone: 353
-
Unknown: 50
The Alberta government website states that because of technical issues, laboratory testing data is unavailable at this time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.