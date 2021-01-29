Alberta, federal governments giving $1,200 pandemic danger pay to front-line workers

About 380,000 public and private-sector workers will receive one-time payments of $1,200 for putting themselves at risk on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health-care and social-services workers and education support workers are among the public-sector employees who will receive the critical worker benefit, Premier Jason Kenney and Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping announced Wednesday afternoon.

Employees of grocery stores, warehouses, food production, truck drivers and other private-sector workers who earn less than $25 an hour will also be eligible for the bonus pay. Their employers must apply to the government for them to receive the payments.

The province has agreed to commit $118 million to the program, matching $346 million committed by the federal government last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last May that the provinces had agreed to collectively pitch in $1 billion to bolster $3 billion in federal funds that would boost the pay of essential workers.

While other provinces accessed all or half of the matching federal funds by September, Alberta was the sole exception, having accessed just $47 million of its $347-million allocation.

The Alberta NDP released an economic analysis this week that it said showed the government's decision to delay in taking full advantage of the federal wage top-up funding will cost Alberta $401 million in GDP and 1,700 jobs by the end of 2021.

Leader Rachel Notley presented the findings of the analysis in Calgary on Tuesday, and questioned why the UCP had not taken full advantage of the eligible funding for Alberta.

"Essential workers have been working on the front lines of this pandemic. They risk their health every single day," Notley said.

"The federal program is put in place to ensure that essential workers are properly compensated for the risk that they take to do their job … and for some reason, [Premier] Jason Kenney has been dragging his feet."