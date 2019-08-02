Alberta creates two industry panels to help reduce regulatory red tape

Alberta is moving into the next phase of its plan to cut regulatory red tape.

Premier Jason Kenney's government announced Friday that two industry panels tasked with advising it on redundant and ineffectual rules will begin meeting next week.

One panel is composed of oil and gas leaders, and the other is made of up of people in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Grant Hunter, the associate minister in charge of the file, will chair both panels.

The oil and gas panel includes Tim McMillan, head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Dave Kaiser, president of the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association, is one of 10 members on the tourism and hospitality panel.

The other members of the industry panels are:

Tourism and Hospitality

Brett Ireland: Alberta Small Brewers Association chair

Ed Sims: Westjet president and CEO

Darren Reeder: Banff & Lake Louise Hospitality Association executive director

Corey Jarvis: Alberta Professional Outfitters Society president

Matthew Ellis: Convenience Industry Council of Canada vice-president of government and stakeholder relations

Yannis Karlos: Association for Mountain Parks Protection and Enjoyment co-chair

Brenda Holder: Indigenous Tourism Association Canada

George Goldhoff: Pure Canadian Gaming president and CEO

Leslie Echino: Restaurants Canada board member

Oil and Gas

Tristan Goodman: Explorers and Producers Association of Canada president

Chris Bloomer: Canadian Energy Pipeline Association president and CEO

Gary Mar: Petroleum Services Association of Canada president and CEO

Mark Scholz: Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors president and CEO

Randy Findlay: Pembina Pipeline Corporation board chairman

Sue Riddell Rose: Perpetual Energy president and CEO

Paul Ferneyhough: North America Repsol executive director

Jeff Tonken: Birchcliff Energy president and CEO