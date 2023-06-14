Content
Inside out: New artsy mural reflects what the Alberta Craft Council is all about

A new outdoor mural project is going up on a place that is a home for art - the Alberta Craft Council in downtown Edmonton and the inspiration for the work is sure to surprise - Ornament and Crime.

It's about 'maximum ornamentation, decoration and just a celebration of arts’

Adrienne Lamb, Rick Bremness · CBC News ·
A woman holds a paint brush with blue paint to a white wall.
Illustrator and visual artist Emily Chu getting started on a new mural on the exterior of the Alberta Craft Council in downtown Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Work has started this week on a new mural adorning the Alberta Craft Council building at 102nd Avenue and 106th Street in downtown Edmonton.

"We're keeping it pretty bold and graphic and fun," says visual artist Emily Chu

The illustrator is leading a team of five MacEwan University art students to prime and decorate three of the building's exterior walls this month.

The Alberta Craft Council is a provincial not-for-profit showcasing the work of more than 175 craft artists in shops and galleries in Edmonton and Calgary. 

Chu says the plan for the front of the building is a still life of craft you'd find in the gallery. On the side, the mural will be more about the notion of making in general. "There's going to be some hands and different materials."

Bright colours and a pair or hands, one with a paint brush and the other holding a tube of paint.
A sample of the colour and style of art that will be on the side of the Alberta Craft Council when the mural is complete in July. (Submitted by Emily Chu)

The rear of the building will feature Chu's own interpretation of "ornamentation," inspired by a free exhibit inside the feature gallery space until July 22 called Ornament and Crime. 

It's a response to an essay of the same name, says council executive director Jenna Stanton.

"An Austrian architect, Adolf Loos, in 1908 wrote this paper saying that anything ornamental or decorative was a waste of human capacity," Stanton says.

The essay was just the thing to "rile up" and "provoke" their artists into a "joyful rebuttal," she says.
Woman in a black dress stands in a well lit gallery space surrounded by art.
Alberta Craft Council executive director Jenna Stanton touring the new Ornament and Crime exhibit in the feature gallery. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Works from nearly 50 artists from across the country — including blown glass, wood, metals and jewelry — are currently on display, many of them with a sense of humour and irreverence.

"We have a glass artist from Calgary who made a series of shiny poops," says Stanton.

There's also a chair covered in all the things you might find in Grannie's old sewing kit, "everything from buttons to spools of thread to measuring tape."

The chair is by Edmonton artist Marlene Wyman. Stanton says Loos would be "horrified" at the idea of taking a clean and minimal chair and adding all of the decorative elements.

A chair decorated with buttons and spools of thread and lace sitting in a well lit gallery space.
A work called The Sewing Chair and the Garden in Back by Edmonton artist Marlene Wyman is part of the Ornament and Crime exhibit. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Chu, meanwhile, says she was personally offended by the idea that art is a waste, to the point it inspired her to get a tattoo. 

"I think permanent art is a form of rebellion. It's very powerful, it's a form of expression," she says.

Chu says she's treating the mural as a tattoo for the building — with "maximum ornamentation, decoration and just a celebration of arts." 

For more than 40 years the council has been located downtown. For the past 22 years it has been at its current location next to the proposed Warehouse Park.

A mural launch and street party is planned as part of The Works Art and Design Festival on July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. 

The council is still accepting donations toward the cost of the mural project.
16 shiny glass sculptures that look like poop on green squares of fake grass.
A work of hot sculpted glass, wood and artificial turf by Calgary artist Philip Bandura, included in the exhibit Ornament and Crime. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

