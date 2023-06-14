Inside out: New artsy mural reflects what the Alberta Craft Council is all about

Work has started this week on a new mural adorning the Alberta Craft Council building at 102nd Avenue and 106th Street in downtown Edmonton.

"We're keeping it pretty bold and graphic and fun," says visual artist Emily Chu.

The illustrator is leading a team of five MacEwan University art students to prime and decorate three of the building's exterior walls this month.

The Alberta Craft Council is a provincial not-for-profit showcasing the work of more than 175 craft artists in shops and galleries in Edmonton and Calgary.

Chu says the plan for the front of the building is a still life of craft you'd find in the gallery. On the side, the mural will be more about the notion of making in general. "There's going to be some hands and different materials."

A sample of the colour and style of art that will be on the side of the Alberta Craft Council when the mural is complete in July. (Submitted by Emily Chu)

The rear of the building will feature Chu's own interpretation of "ornamentation," inspired by a free exhibit inside the feature gallery space until July 22 called Ornament and Crime.

It's a response to an essay of the same name, says council executive director Jenna Stanton.

WATCH | Get a feel for Alberta Craft Council mural project and exhibition:

Bright and bold mural going up on the Alberta Craft Council building in downtown Edmonton Duration 2:34 Get a feel for the new mural and learn about the inspiration behind the outdoor art project, an essay called Ornament and Crime.

You can see more from the Alberta Craft Council this week on Our Edmonton — Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

"An Austrian architect, Adolf Loos, in 1908 wrote this paper saying that anything ornamental or decorative was a waste of human capacity," Stanton says.

Alberta Craft Council executive director Jenna Stanton touring the new Ornament and Crime exhibit in the feature gallery. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) The essay was just the thing to "rile up" and "provoke" their artists into a "joyful rebuttal," she says.

Works from nearly 50 artists from across the country — including blown glass, wood, metals and jewelry — are currently on display, many of them with a sense of humour and irreverence.

"We have a glass artist from Calgary who made a series of shiny poops," says Stanton.

There's also a chair covered in all the things you might find in Grannie's old sewing kit, "everything from buttons to spools of thread to measuring tape."

The chair is by Edmonton artist Marlene Wyman. Stanton says Loos would be "horrified" at the idea of taking a clean and minimal chair and adding all of the decorative elements.

A work called The Sewing Chair and the Garden in Back by Edmonton artist Marlene Wyman is part of the Ornament and Crime exhibit. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Chu, meanwhile, says she was personally offended by the idea that art is a waste, to the point it inspired her to get a tattoo.

"I think permanent art is a form of rebellion. It's very powerful, it's a form of expression," she says.

Chu says she's treating the mural as a tattoo for the building — with "maximum ornamentation, decoration and just a celebration of arts."

For more than 40 years the council has been located downtown. For the past 22 years it has been at its current location next to the proposed Warehouse Park.

A mural launch and street party is planned as part of The Works Art and Design Festival on July 8 from noon to 4 p.m.