Alberta Craft Brewing Convention aims to promote inclusivity in beer industry

This year's Alberta Craft Brewing Convention in Red Deer kicked off Tuesday with keynote speakers focusing on a central theme: the lack of diversity in the industry.

The convention in Red Deer is aiming to offer education specific to industry and brewery roles, including diversifying the industry that is largely dominated by white men.

The lack of diversity in the industry became a central theme last year when Brienne Allan, a U.S. brewer with the Instagram handle @ratmagnet, asked her followers in the industry "do you get sexist comments on the job?"

Hundreds responded, sharing stories of sexual harassment and discrimination. What followed was a global conversation about the discrimination and harassment of women, BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ individuals face while working in the craft beer industry.

Crystal Mulik, a diversity and engagement consultant with the Gateway Association says there needs to be a further commitment to diversity in the beer industry. (Submitted by Crystal Mulik)

Crystal Mulik, a diversity and engagement consultant with the GEDI-Hub, an initiative of the Gateway Association says she is using her expertise to help prompt inclusivity.

"The first step for inclusion is education. Think about why it is predominantly white men in this industry? Are women being taught about beer? Are they given the opportunities to learn about the industry, to learn about beer, to kind of expand upon their interests of beer?" Mulik said.

Although there are initiatives aimed at getting women involved in beer such as the Pink Boots Society, Christina Owczarek, the founder of XhAle Brew Co. —an all women and queer-owned brewing company —says inclusivity goes beyond gender.

"A big part of this is gender equity but also for queer people, people on the disability spectrum, so that comes with its own intersectionality and implications," Owczarek explained.

Christina Owczarek, is the founder of XhAle Brew Co., an all women and queer owned-brewing company. (Submitted by Christina Owczarek)

She attended the convention in hopes of bringing her causes to light which include gender equity, intersectionality, and inclusivity; things she says are lacking in the beer industry.

"People need to be able to see their stories in the things that they are consuming and right now we're just not seeing people's stories," Owczarek said.

Mulik says she believes more people are looking to diversify their workplaces and companies and hopes they seek out the resources to effectively hire and retain a diverse staff.

The convention wraps up on Thursday at Westerner Park in Red Deer.