Chief medical health officer to update Albertans about COVID-19 in the province

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta is expected to continue to rise for the next few weeks before the peak of the outbreak is reached.

As of Wednesday, there were 119 cases in Alberta. The province's chief medical officer of health will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. MT Thursday from the media room at the Alberta legislature.

Since March 5, when the first confirmed case was announced, the number of new cases announced each day has been steadily rising, with the last two days alone seeing a jump of 45.

Cases have been identified in all zones of the province, with Calgary accounting for 70 per cent. As of Wednesday, there were:

83 cases in the Calgary zone

27 cases in the Edmonton zone

Four cases in the North zone

Three cases in the Central zone

Two cases in the South zone

Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday that the province expects the peak of the outbreak will likely come in mid-April, and drastic measures aiming at keeping the spread in check may need to be in place until the end of May.

Daycares, schools, colleges and universities and most other public facilities are closed. Public gatherings have been limited to no more than 50 people, throwing weddings into jeopardy and prompting funeral directors to advise grieving families to have private, "invitation-only" services.

Casinos and bars that don't allow minors have been ordered not to operate.

Many businesses of all sizes have chosen, or been forced by the lack of customers, to follow suit.

Province's hospitals well-prepared

Of the Alberta cases, six people are currently in hospital, three of them in ICU beds. The rest are recovering at home.

There were nine deaths in Canada as of Wednesday but none yet in Alberta. Kenney said it is only a matter of time but stressed that the province is well-prepared in terms of ventilators, hospital beds and ICU beds.

The chief medical officer of health's daily updates have become a ritual for many Albertans anxious for news about the spread of coronavirus in the province.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw said several recent cases involved people who returned from outside the country and followed the advice to self-isolate once back home. As a result, she said, few of their contacts were put at risk.

"If you are self-isolating right now, let me say thank you. Your actions are life saving for others."

Pharmacies to conduct screening

Alberta's pharmacists will start being paid by the provincial government to conduct coronavirus screening, and they may be asked to take on more responsibilities, including directly referring people for COVID-19 tests or supporting the Health Link 811 information line.

"We need to maximize the capabilities of our health professionals at this time," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a Thursday news release. "Pharmacists have knowledge and experience in infectious diseases such as influenza and in helping Albertans with their questions and concerns."

A new billing code means the pharmacists will be compensated by Alberta Health.

As well, pharmacies now have the discretion to limit prescriptions to a 30-day supply to avoid potential shortages of some drugs, said the news release.

Noting this move could result in an increase in dispensing fees for some people, the Alberta government is lowering its own co-payment and advised Albertans with other coverage to check with their benefits provider or speak to the pharmacist.