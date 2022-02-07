Alberta reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip

Alberta reported 39 new deaths from COVID-19 Monday as the province released data from the weekend.

The new deaths bring the provincial total to 3,673.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 declined slightly over the weekend.

There are now 1,542 people in hospital with COVID in Alberta, down from 1,584 reported Friday. Included in Monday's total are 118 patients being treated in intensive care.

The province reported 4,618 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as it released data from the previous three days:

2,106 cases on Feb. 4 (6,436 tests, 32.02 per cent positivity)

1,389 cases on Feb. 5 (4,769 tests, 29.5 per cent positivity)

1,123 cases on Feb. 6 (3,560 tests, 31.91 per cent positivity)

The seven-day average for test-positivity is about 34.67 per cent.

There are now 30,094 known active cases in the province, though that number only includes the positive results from PCR tests. Most Albertans don't have access to PCR testing.

As of the province's latest update about 80.6 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.9 per cent have had two doses and 33.9 per cent have had three.