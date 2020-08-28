Alberta reports 158 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday but no new deaths from the disease.

The City of Edmonton is no longer under a COVID-19 watch, as the number of active cases dropped below the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 people. However, four areas of the city remain under a watch advisory: Castle Downs, Eastwood, Northeast and Northgate.

As of Friday's update, there are 1,185 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 12,054 people have recovered from the disease since the outset of the pandemic.

The bulk of new cases appear to have been reported in the Calgary zone, where there are now 435 active cases compared to 375 active cases as of Thursday's update. The Edmonton zone, which continues to lead the province in active cases, saw its share of active cases drop by 45 since Thursday.

The latest data, posted to the province's website, is up-to-date as of end of Thursday. Here's the breakdown of active cases in each zone:

Edmonton zone: 544

Calgary zone: 435

North zone: 154

South zone: 23

Central zone: 21

Unknown: 8

Across the province, there are 44 people in hospital and seven people in intensive care.

The Edmonton zone has 20 reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Friday's update, nearly double any of the other health zones. Calgary zone has the second most with 11 outbreaks. The South zone has no reported outbreaks.

The province reported two new outbreaks in Edmonton, at the Bright Horizons Childcare and the greater Edmonton Foundation Seniors Housing Beverly Place. In Calgary, the province reported an outbreak at Harmony Beef.

Since Tuesday, none of the other outbreaks in Alberta have been declared over, when four weeks have passed with no new cases. The province offers outbreak updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer, spent much of a press conference Thursday outlining the province's back-to-school plans. An outbreak will be reported at any school with two or more cases in a 14-day period or when two or more cases are linked back to the school. But there are no guidelines as to when a school must be shut down because of an outbreak.

The federal government announced Wednesday it would allot $262.8 million to help Alberta schools reopen safely. the provincial government says it's still working out details on how the money will be distributed to local school authorities.

The funding works out to roughly $350 per student, based on last year's projected student population in Alberta.

To put that in context, Calgary and Edmonton public schools are operating with nearly $700 less in funding per student this year compared to 2018, according to a CBC News analysis of recent provincial funding changes.

By the end of Friday, the province says each school division will have received shipments of personal protective equipment in preparation of the start of the school year. Every staff and student will get two reusable face masks, with staff also receiving a face shield. The province is also distributing contactless thermometers and thousands of litres of hand sanitizer to schools.

The province completed 10,962 tests on Thursday.