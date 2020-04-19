Alberta reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Alberta reported four deaths from COVID-19 and 241 new cases of the disease on Sunday, according to the latest provincial update.

All four people who died were residents of continuing care facilities in the province, including three people from the Calgary zone and one from the North zone:

A woman in her 90s from the Bethany Care Centre in Calgary.

A man in his 90s from the Brentwood Care Centre in Calgary.

A man in his 80s from Clifton Manor in Calgary.

A man in his 90s from the Manoir du Lac long-term care home in McLennan.

As of Sunday, six residents of the Manoir du Lac care home have died. Alberta Health Services took over administration of the care home this week after public health officials determined the protocols for keeping residents safe and well cared for were not followed.

To date, 307 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities in Alberta. Of those cases, 36 residents have died.

There were 2,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday. The number of cases due to community transmission rose by 38 since yesterday's update to 488 total.

Here is the breakdown of cases by region:

Calgary zone: 1,997

Edmonton zone: 429

Central zone: 76

South zone: 142

North zone: 137

There have been 97,180 people tested for COVID-19 in Alberta since the beginning of the outbreak, with 4,426 tests completed in the last 24 hours, according to Sunday's update.

There was a surge in testing after the chief medical officer of health expanded protocol on Friday to include some asymptomatic people in outbreak areas, including residents and staff at continuing care facilities impacted by the virus.

The province also reported that 1,198 people have recovered from COVID-19.