Alberta reports 621 new COVID-19 cases as total active cases continue decline
6 new deaths reported Saturday
Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the province as Albertans are asked to remain vigilant heading into the long weekend.
Alberta reported 621 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Provincial labs completed 9,500 tests on Thursday for a positivity rate of 6.7 per cent, topping the previous day for the lowest rate since the end of March.
Across the province, 617 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 164 in intensive care. Saturday's hospitalization numbers saw a decline of 21 from the previous day and 13 fewer people in intensive care.
Six more deaths from the disease were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 2,170.
- Officials urge Albertans be mindful of litter, wildlife and restrictions as May long weekend kicks off
- 'Stay vigilant': Albertans urged to plan safe weekend, look toward more freedom this summer
Active cases in Alberta continue to drop. There are now 15,502 in the province, more than 1,000 less than the previous day.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 6,964
- Edmonton zone: 3,729
- North zone: 2,375
- Central zone: 1,627
- South zone: 803
- Unknown: 4
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, urged Albertans not to let their guard down over the May long weekend.
"Please continue making good choices this weekend," she tweeted Saturday. "The results of our decisions will be seen in our case numbers in the coming weeks."
Nearly 55,000 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday.
More than 2.4 million doses have been administered in Alberta, with 47.3 per cent of the population having received at least one and 7.8 per cent fully vaccinated.