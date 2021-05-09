Alberta reports 1,633 new COVID-19 cases as patios, hair salons to shut down at midnight

Alberta reported 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Sunday, as Edmontonians enjoyed one last patio day before firmer restrictions take effect at midnight Sunday.

There are now 25,197 active cases in the province, as Alberta contends with the highest provincial case rate in the country. Variant cases make up about 44.5 per cent of active cases in Alberta under the province's rolled back testing for coronavirus variants this week.

Currently, 668 people are in hospital with the illness, including 155 in intensive care unit beds, up slightly from Saturday, when there were 661 people in hospital including 148 in intensive care unit beds.

Since the pandemic began, 2,110 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Of the two deaths recorded on Sunday, one involved a man in his 50s in the Calgary zone, and the other was a man in his 60s in the Central zone. Both deaths occurred on Friday.

Provincial labs completed 15,509 tests for the disease on Saturday for a positivity rate of about 10.3 per cent, down from 18,809 tests from the previous day, with a positivity rate of about 11 per cent.

Last rush

The next slate of COVID-19 restrictions will come into force Monday, including the closure of patios and personal services, such as hair salons and tattoo shops.

In Edmonton, downtown patios and hair salons were busy Sunday, the last day Albertans could get a haircut before the restrictions take effect.

In Edmonton, some hair salons were overwhelmed with booking requests Sunday, the last day Albertans could get a haircut before new restrictions take effect. (Gabrielle Brown/CBC Radio-Canada)

Christina Yun, salon owner at Dollhouse Hair Boutique, said the changing restrictions have been "difficult."

The rush before this third shutdown of the pandemic was busy, but not as busy as before the second round, Yun said.

"With the restrictions it's kind of been like a yo-yo," Yun said. "It's been really busy and then really slow, and then really busy and then really slow.

"I'm hoping with the vaccinations that we will only see three weeks of it."

The ongoing vaccination program has now delivered 1,889,039 doses.

As of Monday, Albertans 12 and older will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

Here are the province's 25,197 active cases broken down by health zone: