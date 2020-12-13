Alberta reports deadliest day of pandemic with 22 more deaths

Alberta reported its deadliest day of the pandemic on Sunday, with 22 more deaths for a total of 719.

The previous deadliest day of the pandemic in the province was Nov. 16, when 20 deaths were reported.

The province also reported 1,717 new cases of COVID-19 and performed 21,725 tests in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. There are 20,562 active cases in Alberta.

Of the 22 deaths reported on Sunday, seven are linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynwood in Edmonton zone: a man in his 80s on Dec. 1, a woman in her 90s on Dec. 2, a woman in her 80s on Dec. 5, a man in his 60s on Dec. 6, a man in his 80s on Dec. 9, a woman in her 70s on Dec. 9 and a woman in her 90s on Dec. 10.

Four others died in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 50s on Dec. 10 and two men in their 70s, one who died on Dec. 10 and the other on Dec. 12.

Three deaths are linked to the outbreak at the Salem Manor in Edmonton zone. They include a woman in her 100s on Dec. 5, a man in his 90s on Dec. 7 and a man in his 80s on Dec. 8.

Two deaths are linked to the outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital in the Central zone: a woman in her 80s who died on Dec. 11 and a man in his 90s who died on Dec. 12.

A man in his 80s who died on Dec. 8 is linked to the outbreak at Bethany Calgary in the Calgary zone. Another woman in her 90s who died on Dec. 9, is linked to the outbreak at Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre. Another woman's death on Dec. 9 is linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe in Calgary zone. She was in her 80s.

Another woman's death on Dec. 12 is linked to the outbreak at Agecare Walden Heights in Calgary zone. She was in her 80s.

The province reported the death of a man in his 40s linked to the outbreak at Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre in Edmonton Zone on Dec. 10. CBC News has reported on the death of a correctional officer due to COVID-19 at the centre on Dec. 10, but a spokesperson for the province could not confirm if the death reported today was the same man.

Lastly, a man died on Dec. 11 but further details had yet to be confirmed.

There are 681 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, 136 are in intensive care.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases: